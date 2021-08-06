Fingers of Allegations Pointed at Page Justice Court

PAGE, Ariz. – On August 5, 2021, the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court issued Administrative Order No. 2021 – 128 ordering the administrative control and oversight of the day-to-day operations of the Page Justice Court to be assumed by the Honorable Dan Slayton, Presiding Judge of the Arizona

Superior Court in Coconino County.

Judge Slayton is responsible for assigning judicial officers and

administrative resources as needed to conduct court business without interruption.

The Administrative Office of the Courts was made aware of several allegations of irregularities in the Judicial operations of the Page Justice Court prompting this action.

The Administrative Office of the Courts recognizes one of the judicial branch’s highest priorities is protecting the public and a fair and impartial review of all allegations of irregularities will be conducted.

###