Find Work That Counts!

If you’re looking for work, hoping to find a new job where you can get your exercise, meet new people and learn interesting things about your community, the 2020 Census is looking for energetic people to help them count everyone. They are hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen. For more information, visit their website here.