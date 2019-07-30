News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Find A Football and Win Season Tickets

Find A Football and Win Season Tickets
July 30
09:35 2019
Print This Article

You could win! Keep a sharp eye out for footballs, they could be anywhere. Your Arizona Cardinals set to hide 100 official NFL footballs around the state. One to hold free season tickets.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

find NFL footballIn order to commemorate the NFL’s 100th season, the Arizona Cardinals are adding their own idea of celebrating the occasion. They are set to hide 100 NFL footballs around the state in various locations for fans to find.

Of the 100 hidden footballs, 97 will be official NFL footballs that will come with customized painted panels that feature a message from the whole team.

Get Set, NFL Season to start soon.

Tags
arizonacardinalsnfl

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Slider height and/or width are not valid or smaller than 50px

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.