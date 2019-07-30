Find A Football and Win Season Tickets

You could win! Keep a sharp eye out for footballs, they could be anywhere. Your Arizona Cardinals set to hide 100 official NFL footballs around the state. One to hold free season tickets.

May the odds be ever in your favor.

In order to commemorate the NFL’s 100th season, the Arizona Cardinals are adding their own idea of celebrating the occasion. They are set to hide 100 NFL footballs around the state in various locations for fans to find.

Of the 100 hidden footballs, 97 will be official NFL footballs that will come with customized painted panels that feature a message from the whole team.

Get Set, NFL Season to start soon.