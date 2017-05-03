Finally, Some Good News

“We know it’s going to happen” – Navajo President Begaye

The Page area, including the Navajo Nation, was looking for good “Navajo Generating Station” news, and on Tuesday we got it. According to the office of Navajo President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez it appears that a new lease agreement is very close to being signed, which would keep NGS churning out power “at least” until the end of 2019.

Lake Powell Communications spoke to President Begaye on Tuesday.

“We are full of confidence that the plant will continue at full operation through 2019,” he told us. “This will give us time to look for new owners, and to work with the Department of the Interior to see if we can keep it running until 2029.”

Begaye says the major issues that were holding up the lease agreement have been ironed out.

“And with those out of the way now, we are just tweaking the legal language,” he added.

Actually President Begaye is feeling confident that NGS will continue to operate until 2019.

“So our people can keep on working, revenue will keep on coming and it will give us an opportunity to work on extending it until 2029,” said Begaye. “So, it looks good, it’s positive and we know it’s going to happen.”

The President said he never once, in all this time, thought that the lease agreement wouldn’t be settled between the Nation, SRP and the other owners.

“Because I’ve been in conversation with the board members at SRP (Salt River project), with the president of the company, with the board chairman, with their CEO…constantly,” he said.

Begaye added that he has also been in constant contact with the other owners of NGS, trying to iron out what it would take to get this lease agreement down on paper for signatures.

“We talked to all of the parties, and they were all committed.”

He says the effort has not ceased looking for someone to take over the operation in order to keep it going for another twelve years, not just until the end of 2019.

“We are still out there, beating the drum, looking for new owners to take the plant to 2029,” he said. “But we are very excited about what we accomplished yesterday (Monday). So we do have, I believe, a really good understanding of each other. So we are going to move forward.”

Mr. Begaye says he is actually excited about the possibility of keeping NGS in operation until 2029.

He also told us he’s been at the White House numerous times talking to the “Trump team” about the future of the coal industry.

“So believe me, I have burned a lot of tire rubber on my car and have been on the plane constantly to DC in order to lobby on behalf of the workers at the Navajo Generating Station and the (Kayenta) mine.”