Final Wins for Tom O’Halleran!!

This is Mr. O’Halleran’s final press release…….

December 29, 2022 – Today, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) announced key legislative wins for Arizona’s First Congressional District he worked to secure in Congress’ year-end funding bill, including 13 new Community Project Funding Requests.

“When I came to Washington in 2017, so many First District communities had not bounced back from the great recession,” said O’Halleran. “Our district is home to some of the most beautiful natural wonders in the world, some of the hardest working rural and tribal communities in our nation, and the kindest and most welcoming families I have ever known. I’ve fought for six years to bring their voices to the table in Congress, and am humbled to have been able to shepherd so many of their goals across the finish line.”

O’Halleran-secured Community Project Funding Requests amounted to over $24 million in much-needed updates for rural and tribal Arizona, including:

$3,432,000 for the City of Page for Raw Water Intake and Conveyance Pipeline Design

for the City of Page for Raw Water Intake and Conveyance Pipeline Design $1,375,000 for the Coconino County Tribal Nations Service Center

for the Coconino County Tribal Nations Service Center $1,000,000 for the Gila River Indian Community Traffic Signal at State Route 87 & Skousen Road

for the Gila River Indian Community Traffic Signal at State Route 87 & Skousen Road $1,500,000 for the Hopi Tribe for a Water Infrastructure Improvement Project

for the Hopi Tribe for a Water Infrastructure Improvement Project $2,700,000 for the Maricopa – Union Pacific Railroad Pedestrian Bridge/Crossing

for the Maricopa – Union Pacific Railroad Pedestrian Bridge/Crossing $2,846,076 for the Maricopa-Stanfield Irrigation and Drainage District for the Santa Rosa Canal Project

for the Maricopa-Stanfield Irrigation and Drainage District for the Santa Rosa Canal Project $750,000 for the Michaelson Building Incubator Workforce Development Project

for the Michaelson Building Incubator Workforce Development Project $2,224,350 for the Millet Swale

for the Millet Swale $1,482,900 for the Museum Post-Fire Flood Mitigation, Property Acquisitions

for the Museum Post-Fire Flood Mitigation, Property Acquisitions $4,172,000 for the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services, Window Rock, AZ for facilities and equipment

for the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services, Window Rock, AZ for facilities and equipment $3,000,000 for the Thornton Road Widening – Phase 3

for the Thornton Road Widening – Phase 3 $3,000,000 for the Town of Kearny for a Water Infrastructure Project

for the Town of Kearny for a Water Infrastructure Project $750,000 for the Wenima Bridge Project

“I’ve spent 2022 criss-crossing our massive district, hearing directly from community leaders about the real-world needs of their areas, and bringing those concerns to the forefront in the House of Representatives,” continued O’Halleran. “I’m proud to have spent the past six years putting Arizona families over Washington politics, and I want to extend my thanks to every Arizonan that called, emailed, and came to our Washington, Flagstaff, Casa Grande, or Oro Valley offices to share your thoughts and concerns with my team and me. It has been an honor to represent you.”

Additional O’Halleran wins within year-end funding include:

O’Halleran’s Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument Boundary Adjustment Act

$17.7 million in disaster relief for Pipeline Fire-affected areas

in disaster relief for Pipeline Fire-affected areas $21.8 million for Tunnel Fire-affected areas

for Tunnel Fire-affected areas $42 million for watershed restoration

for watershed restoration $4.4 billion total for wildfire suppression

total for wildfire suppression $1.9 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation, an increase of $30 million above Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) levels

for the Bureau of Reclamation, an increase of $30 million above Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) levels $50 million to fully fund the Lower Basin Drought Contingency

to fully fund the Lower Basin Drought Contingency $65 million for WaterSMART grants that promote water efficiency and conservation

for WaterSMART grants that promote water efficiency and conservation $75 million for Indian Energy Policy and Programs to provide technical assistance, direct and remote education, policy research and analysis, and financial assistance to Indian tribes and Tribal Energy Resource Development Organizations

for Indian Energy Policy and Programs to provide technical assistance, direct and remote education, policy research and analysis, and financial assistance to Indian tribes and Tribal Energy Resource Development Organizations $4 billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education, and Office of the Special Trustee, an increase of $299 million above FY22

for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education, and Office of the Special Trustee, an increase of $299 million above FY22 $3.9 million for the U.S. Forest Service, an increase of $222.7 million from FY22

for the U.S. Forest Service, an increase of $222.7 million from FY22 $7 billion for the Indian Health Service, an increase of $230 million above the FY22

