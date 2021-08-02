Final Phase for Cares Act Hardship Program

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller will officially reopen the application for the second and final phase of the CARES Act Hardship Program starting this week through the end of September, for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation who did not previously apply during the first phase last year. If an individual already received financial relief through the Hardship Program last year, that individual is not eligible for another Hardship Program payment.

The application form can be downloaded and printed from the Office of the Controller website at https://www.nnooc.org. Complete/signed Hardship Program applications may be submitted no later than September 30, 2021 in one of the following ways:

– Submit by mail to:

Navajo Nation Office of the Controller

RE: Hardship Phase II

P.O. Box 3150

Window Rock, Arizona 86515

***Must be postmarked no later than September 30, 2021

– Submit in-person:

Delivered in-person to the Office of the Controller, located at Administration Building 1, Window Rock, Arizona, 86515 no later than 5:00 p.m. (MDT) on September 30, 2021

– Submit by e-mail to:

[email protected] no later than September 30, 2021

The Office of the Controller will also have employees available at the following locations, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MDT) during the application period, to provide the application form for those who do not have access to the internet, and to help answer questions and assist with the application process:

– Central Agency: Chinle Chapter, Hard Rock Chapter, Black Mesa Chapter, Forest Lake Chapter, Many Farms Chapter and Pinon Chapter

– Northern Agency: Naschitti Chapter, Shiprock Chapter, Teec Nos Pos Chapter, Upper Fruitland Chapter

– Western Agency: Tuba City Chapter, LeChee Chapter, Kayenta Chapter

– Eastern Agency: Tsayatoh Chapter, Thoreau Chapter (other chapters to be announced)

– Fort Defiance Agency: Office of the Controller, located at Administration Building 1 Window Rock, Arizona, 86515

For applicants who were placed on the waiting list last year during the first phase of the Hardship Program, the Office of the Controller continues the process of contacting individuals who submitted an application prior to last November’s deadline but were missing supporting documents – these applicants will also be able to submit needed/missing documents through the end of September.

If you have questions, please call 888-291-9748 – please state your name clearly and provide a call back phone number if you are not able to reach a representative immediately.