Final Candidate Forum Before Primary

Page City Council and Mayoral candidates came together in a forum one last time Thursday night before the Arizona Primary Tuesday August 28th to answer questions posed to them from the community in a non-partisan meet and greet hosted by Coconino County Democrats at the Page Town House. Candidates answered questions about several issues of concern for the City of Page including infrastructure, housing and water. After the Q&A, snacks were enjoyed while candidates mingled and made themselves available to address individual voters’ questions and comments.

Mayoral candidates Levi Tappan and Bill Diak were not able to participate as they were in Phoenix this week representing the City of Page for the Annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns Conference – 2 year Council candidate Dugan Warner was also absent, on a trip to Alaska that had reportedly been scheduled last year before he’d announced his candidacy.

Seen in photo (L-R): Dee McKerry (PUSD School Board candidate), 2 Year Council Candidate Kristin Davis, Mayoral Candidate David Doyal, 2 Year Council Candidate Jeff Szabo, Mayoral Candidate Brian Carey, 4 Year Council Candidates Rick Yanke, Mark Cormier and Theresa Bowlby