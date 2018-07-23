Filfred Attends Utah Summit

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Davis Filfred spoke to Utah’s governor on issues that affect the tribe.

Filfred talked with Gov. Gary Herbert during the annual Governor’s Native American Summit.

The summit provides the state of Utah’s eight tribal sovereign nations to gather and discuss vital issues with Utah leadership and to strategically plan to develop policy solutions.

Filfred, who also serves as the chair of the Utah Tribal Leaders, provided the governor with a position statement highlighting the support of S.664, the Navajo Water Settlement Act of 2017, introduced by U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah).

The position statement also included the request of road improvements, fiber optic infrastructure projects, water treatment plant projects, economic development within Navajo Utah communities and others.

“In regards to the Utah water rights settlement, we appreciate Gov. Herbert for his active support and collaboration with Senator Hatch,” Filfred said. “The enactment of the settlement would provide residential water and upgrade of living standards for Utah Navajo citizens.”

Filfred also advocated for improvements to State Road 164 and State Road 163.

“Road improvements continue to be a priority for Navajo Utah communities,” Filfred said.

During the meeting Herbert recognized the significance of the 150th year anniversary of the Naaltsoos Saní – the Treaty of 1868 – and acknowledged the passing of the late Navajo Code Talker Samuel Holiday by declaring a “Samuel Tom Holiday Day” on June 15 for the year 2018.