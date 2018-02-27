Fifth Helicopter Crash Fatality

A dismal update on the fiery Grand Canyon helicopter crash carrying British tourists including a newlywed couple. Nevada authorities confirming 29 year old Ellie Milward died yesterday after being in critical condition since Feb 10th when she was pulled from the fiery wreckage. Her husband Jonathan Udall died last week from crash related injuries. Three others died the day of the accident. Two more, including the pilot remain in critical condition. The cause remains under investigation. CBS news claiming initial reports indicate possible mechanical problem occurred but gusty winds may have also been a contributing factor.