News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Fifth Helicopter Crash Fatality

Fifth Helicopter Crash Fatality
February 27
13:05 2018
Print This Article

Stuart Hill, Becky Dobson, and Jason Hill, died during the Grand Canyon helicopter crash Feb 10th, 2018.

Ellie Udall, right, died Sunday after failing to wake up after the crash in the Grand Canyon, Her husband, Jonathan, died on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A dismal update on the fiery Grand Canyon helicopter crash carrying British tourists including a newlywed couple. Nevada authorities confirming 29 year old Ellie Milward died yesterday after being in critical condition since Feb 10th when she was pulled from the fiery wreckage. Her husband Jonathan Udall died last week from crash related injuries. Three others died the day of the accident. Two more, including the pilot remain in critical condition. The cause remains under investigation. CBS news claiming initial reports indicate possible mechanical problem occurred but gusty winds may have also been a contributing factor.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.