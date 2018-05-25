Fiat Chrysler Recalling 4.8 million Vehicles
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles over an issue that could keep you from being able to shut off the cruise control. The issue can be triggered if you tap on the accelerator while cruise control is activated, the company says that can potentially cause a short circuit, which can then make tapping the brakes or hitting the cruise control button ineffective. If you own one of the recalled vehicles FCA is asking you to bring them into dealerships for a no-cost software update that can prevent the short circuit. In the meantime, the company is advising drivers of the involved vehicles to avoid using cruise control.
The models covered under the recall include:
2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan
2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan
2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan
2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe
2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan
2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover
2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV
2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV
2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV
2018 Jeep Wrangler
2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup
2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup
2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup
2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis
2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis
