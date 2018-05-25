Fiat Chrysler Recalling 4.8 million Vehicles

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles over an issue that could keep you from being able to shut off the cruise control. The issue can be triggered if you tap on the accelerator while cruise control is activated, the company says that can potentially cause a short circuit, which can then make tapping the brakes or hitting the cruise control button ineffective. If you own one of the recalled vehicles FCA is asking you to bring them into dealerships for a no-cost software update that can prevent the short circuit. In the meantime, the company is advising drivers of the involved vehicles to avoid using cruise control.

The models covered under the recall include:

2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

