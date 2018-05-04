Feral Horses Perished Near Tuba City

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez visited Tuba City May 2 to address a situation where nearly 200 feral horses died due to drought and famine.

Approximately 191 feral horses were found dead in a stock pond in Gray Mountain.

“This tragic incident exemplifies the problem the Navajo Nation faces in an overpopulation of feral horses. There is a process for round-ups and it begins with the local chapter,” Begaye said. “What they need is a resolution requesting a round-up, which prompts the assistance of the Navajo Nation and BIA. Help is there, but they have to ask for it.”

Gray Mountain, like many Navajo communities, faces an abundance of wild horses. There are an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 feral horses on the Navajo reservation.

The occurrence of horses dying at this particular Gray Mountain watering pond is not a new, but rather a seasonal issue.

In response to the situation at Gray Mountain, the Office of the President has sent executive staff assistants to assist with coordinating the effort to contain the area and mitigate any resultant environmental or toxic situation.

No foul play is suspected in the situation, Nez said.

“These horses weren’t shot or maliciously killed by an individual,” Nez pointed out. “These animals were searching for water to stay alive. In the process, they, unfortunately burrowed themselves into the mud and couldn’t escape because they were so weak.”

Navajo Nation government officials and members of the Bureau of Indian Affairs are on the scene to evaluate the scope of the incident, maintain a site closure and prevent the spread of disease. The area has been fenced off and will be covered permanently.

In order to accelerate decomposition, hydrated lime will be spread over the animals before they are buried onsite.

Alternative options were considered, including removing the carcasses to bury offsite. However, due to the extent of the problem, burial onsite was determined to be the best solution.

“The horses are anywhere from thigh to neck deep in the mud. Some are even buried beneath others,” OPVP Executive Staff Assistant Nina Chester said. “This is our most humane and safest option.”