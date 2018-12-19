Parking Fees Coming to Horseshoe Bend

Come April 1, 2019 you will have to pay a fee to park at Horseshoe Bend in the Glen Canyon Recreation Area (GCNRA) off of US Hwy 89, just south of Page, Arizona.

Page City Council in their July 25, 2018 meeting announced its intention to establish a fee of $10 for private passenger vehicles, $50 for a commercial vehicle under 20 seats and $100 for a full size bus. Those numbers were proposed fees. The council will likely make a final determination on the fee structure at the regular council meeting December 19th, the deadline to have the fees set is December 27, 2018.

The revenue will go toward improvement and daily operations at Horseshoe Bend. Visitors come from all over the globe to see the attraction in GCNRA. Park officials predict 2 million visitors will have visited Horseshoe Bend during 2018. The parking fees for Horseshoe Bend will help accommodate the 1.5 to 2 million visitors annually at Horseshoe Bend.

The fee is to park at Horseshoe Bend, if you hike in, there will not be a fee.

They will split the revenue from Horseshoe Bend between National Park Service and the City of Page.