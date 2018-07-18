Feds Proposing Dramatic Increase in Coal Mining

Eight times the current level of coal mining near Bryce Canyon National Park is being proposed by the federal government. A final environmental impact statement has been released by the Bureau of Land Management and its “preferred alternative” endorses the extraction of nearly 31 million tons of coal near the existing Coal Hollow Mine in Kane County.

David Nimkin with the National Parks Conservation Association denounces the proposal, saying that the impact of coal trucks running through a highly-dense tourist corridor is problematic. Taylor McKinnon with the Center for Biological Diversity claims coal is on its economic deathbed and that the BLM is just stringing communities along.

The new mining would employ 100 people at the extraction site and 60 truckers.