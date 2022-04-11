Feature: When Hank Aaron Hammered The Babe

By John Christian Hopkins

Comedian Nipsy Russell commerated the event with a little ditty: “For the baseball fan, with the sweet tooth, look for Oh Henry instead of Baby Ruth!”

It was April 8, 1974 and a record long-thought to be unbreakable had fallen. With one swing of the bat Hank Aaron pushed the legendary Babe Ruth aside and became baseball’s all-time home-run king.

Aaron had closed out the 1973 season with 713 homers; it was a season marred by death threats and racial taunts as “fans” were angered that a black man was about to surpass one of the sport’s most beloved stars.

While Aaron toiled with a quiet dignity, George “Babe” Ruth had been loud, bombastic and – maybe – the greatest baseball player of all-time. Before becoming the game’s top slugger, Ruth had been one of its best pitchers!

Ruth did things on a superhuman scale; becoming the first ballplayer to hit 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 homers in a single year. In the 1932 World Series the aging Babe silenced the Cubs’ fans by pointing out to centerfield and hitting the next pitch over the fence where he had indicated.

The Babe’s last three home-runs came in the same game!

At his peak, Ruth was paid more than the President of the United States. When it was pointed out to him, he replied, “Well, I had a better year than he did.”

By contrast, Aaron was quiet and steady over his 21-year career. He never whacked 50 homers, as more flamboyant stars like Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle did.

But when Father Time stole some of the thunder from the bats of Mays, Mantle, Ernie Banks and Willie McCovey, Hammerin’ Hank just kept hammering.

For a man who shunned the spotlight, Aaron’s 1974 season started out with him in the glare. Wasting no time, Aaron crushed his 714th homer on Opening Day. It was an away game.

The Braves had wanted to have the historic home-run hit in Atlanta, but for whatever reason Commissioner Bowie Kuhn stepped in. The team’s first three games were on the road and Kuhn ordered the team to play Aaron in at least two of those games.

It was an unusual move by the commissioner, as teams often arrange it so historic milestones are broken before the home fans.

The Braves home opener was April 8 and the Dodgers were in town.

Wily veteran Al Downing delivered a fastball in the fourth inning – and the rest, as they say, is history.

Aaron retired with 755 homers.

Barry Bonds retired in 2007 with 762 homers, perhaps with a little help from performance enhancing drugs.