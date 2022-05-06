Feature: Lake Powell Fishing Report for May 6th, 2022

By Wayne Gustaveson of WaynesWords.net

May 6, 2022

Water Temperature 59-63 F

Lake Elevation 3522

Lake Powell is rising slowly! Over the past two weeks the lake has risen about 4 inches. That is not much, but at least the water level is rising instead of falling. Hopefully, with more water released from upstream reservoirs the lake will continue to rise. Add some snow melt in the mountains and it is likely the lake will come up more than the 1.5 feet gained in 2021.

The water temperature has reached the magic 60-degree mark that sets off bass spawning. Fishing success improved dramatically this week as bass moved into shallow water to build their spawning beds. Male bass build the beds and then invite females to come lay eggs which the male then protects until the eggs hatch and the new generation of bass grow large enough to swim and then set out on their own. Springtime is a great time to be on Lake Powell. Look for largemouth bass to be around brushy protective cover. Some old trees that have been under water for decades are now visible in the backs of canyons and coves. It is even better to find an old grove of brush that provides places for largemouth bass and crappie to hide. There are many brushy coves lake wide that have collected a bunch of tumbleweeds blown in by the wind, that give largemouth bass and crappie security for nesting.

Smallmouth bass seek rocky structure to build their nests. Look near a large boulder or rock slide to find the shallow nest with a male bass standing guard. Bass nests may be as shallow as 3 feet or as deep as 15-20 feet. At the current water level, expect to find bass in deeper water because there are more cliffs, drop-offs and ledges in most canyons than shallow sandy beaches. Nest building has begun and if the water temperature continues to hold in the 60s, expect spawning to occur next week.

Stripers are still in prespawn mode and are more active at night and early morning. They are harder to find during the day. Bait fishing is not as successful as normally found in May because the majority of striped bass are in spawning condition which means they are less likely to be in the normal main channel bait fishing spots. These stripers eat plankton and wait for the spawning trigger which is getting closer now with the hot weather experienced this week. Stripers can be caught trolling in stained water over the length of the lake. Use medium to deep running lures that get down to 15 feet for best success.

Another bonus with warming is the increase in activity by walleye. They are hungry and will actively chase lures and bait. Trolling for walleye works with lures that bounce along the bottom at 10-25 feet. At first light in the morning and again in the evening, walleye will respond to bass jigs worked slowly along the bottom from 3 feet down to 30 feet. Attach a piece of night crawler to increase your catch rate.

Bluegill and green sunfish will show up in shallow water now that the lake temperature is in the 60’s. They will wait until next month to spawn but catching a few fish will add to the bag of fish caught throughout the day. Catfish are active at night. Expect to catch them near your camp on worms, and a variety of baits that include left overs from your dinner and even meat from fish filleted near your camp. Fishing success is picking up now that the water in Lake Powell is warming.