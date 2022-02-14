Feature: Happy Valentine’s Day

By John Christian Hopkins

More than 600 years ago the first Valentine’s card was written by Charles, the Duke of Orleans.

Charles was imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1415 when he wrote a sweet poem to his wife – whom he called Valentine. She got him a new tie.

Now more than 145 million Valentine’s card pass through the U.S. postal service every year. Valentine’s Day is the second busiest card-giving day after Christmas.

It wasn’t always that way. Prior to the 1870’s Valentines tended to be more comical than romantic. That’s when Esther Howland, the “Mother of American Valentines,” came along.

Inspired by sugary greeting cards circulating around England at the time, Howland imitated the designs and began selling more romantic messages.

But how did Valentine’s Day originate? And why on February 14?

As with many a mystery the origin is confusing. It is said that Roman Emperor Claudius II forbade his soldiers from marrying. However, St. Valentine was a fool for love and continued performing weddings.

Since Rome was a democracy the matter was put to a vote … wait, I guess only the emperor got to vote. Anywho, he ordered St. Valentine to be put to death. Legend said this decree was carried out on Feb. 14, 270.

Or was the second story the truth? This one says that the Romans’ Lupercalia festival was held on February 15. This was a pagan festival where men stripped naked and spanked young maidens.

As Christianity arose it slowly transformed ancient pagan holidays with Christian-inspired themes. Thus the church moved to banish Lupercalia and replace it with Valentine’s Day.

In 496 AD Pope Gelasius made Valentine’s an official holiday. That lasted until 1969 when Pope Paul VI removed it from the church’s Calendar of Saints.

The first official state recognition of Valentine’s Day occurred in Paris, in 1400, when King Charles VI established a High Court of Love. This court consisted of women who oversaw cases involving marriage contracts, infidelity, domestic abuse and divorce.

Valentine’s Day became an official annual holiday in 1537 when noted ladies’ man Henry VIII issued a royal decree.