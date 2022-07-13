Feature: Happy National Fry Day!

By John Christian Hopkins

You deserve a break today, on National French Fry Day.

First off you can capitalize the “F” in French fries, or not. Either is acceptable. If you’re from America, that is.

If you happen to stop by a pub in London and ask for French fries all you’ll get is a blank stare. That’s because fries in England are called “chips.”

Still, even though National French Fry Day is an American thing, many Brits will still end up “chip-faced.”

Now fries have been around a long time. Why back in 1802 President Thomas Jefferson offered “potatoes served in a French manner” at a White House dinner. That doesn’t specifically say fries were served, but …

The spud was a dud in America until Jefferson introduced his countrymen to French fries.

The first known mention of fries in English was from a 1856 cookbook – they were called French fried potatoes.

So where does the term “French fries” come from?

Some suggest it began during World War I when American troops stationed in Belgium began eating them. Because the Belgium army spoke French, Americans assumed the potato dish was from France.

Others say the word was used way before World War I. One researcher believes the first mention of French fries was in a Paris book in 1775.

The first American use of “French fries” appeared in 1899, they argue.

While Belgium and France argue over where fries were invented, it seems that some believe they originated in Spain – which was the first European country to receive potatoes from the New World.

If you really want to go wild on French Fry Day you can travel to New York City and for a mere $200 have a plate of the world’s most expensive fries. They are made from Chipperbeck potatoes and the ingredients include two types of champagne, cage-free goose fat from France, shaved black summer truffles and organic cream from grass-fed Jersey cows!

And forget the ketchup, though.

These $200-per-plate fries are dusted with 23-carat edible gold dust.

Here are some fry facts:

The average American eats 30 pounds of fries per year.

Seven percent of potatoes grown in the U.S. become McDonald’s fries.

Charles Dickens first mentions French fries in his 1859 book “A Tale of Two Cities.”

(Feature Image is by Pexels from Pixabay)