Feature: Did You Know …?

By John Christian Hopkins

History is fun to learn, full of interesting tidbits. Here are some bits of knowledge that might come in handy if you ever find yourself on ‘Jeopardy’.

Did you know that as the Civil War was ending in America about 20,000 ex-Confederates moved to Brazil? They hoped to continue their traditions there because slavery was still legal in Brazil. It wouldn’t be abolished until 1888.

By the time he reached his 40s Ludwig van Beethoven was deaf. It looked like his musical career was over. But Beethoven didn’t just roll over. The master musician discovered that by holding a metal rod between his teeth, with the other end attached to his piano, he could still feel the vibrations of the music!

In 1908 Katie Mulcahey was arrested and fined $5 – which was a lot of money in those days. What serious crime did she commit? She smoked a cigarette in public! Horrors! That law didn’t last long.

American presidents often have interesting lives, too.

After leaving the White House, George Washington opened a distillery. By 1799 it was the largest distillery in the United States.

Presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson had a strange relationship. Originally friends they had a political falling out and became bitter rivals – only to rekindle their close friendship late in life.

On July 4, 1826, Adams died. Before passing on he said “Thank God Jefferson still lives.” Without cable news, Adams did not know that Jefferson had died just hours earlier. Both the second and third presidents died on the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

And what of the 16th president? Abraham Lincoln was an accomplished wrestler in his youth. He had approximately 300 matches – with only one defeat.

Let us not forget America’s pastime – baseball.

Who was the only player to bat .400 and hit 40 home runs in the same year? If you said Babe Ruth, then you struck out. The Babe’s highest one-season batting average was .393. The answer is Rogers Hornsby!

Most baseball fans can tell you that Cy Young won the most career games – with 511. But know you know which pitcher lost the most games? Believe it or not he is in the Hall of Fame and has a major award named after him. Yup, its Cy Young!

Which four singers made up Sun Records’ famous “Million Dollar Quartet” in 1955? They were Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

Now you know some trivia to wow your friends with.

Featured image by Arek Socha from Pixabay