Feature: Can Tom be Terrific One More Time?

By John Christian Hopkins

It’s a bit early for April’s Fools, so this must be part of March Madness.

Quarterback Tom Brady – arguably the greatest QB ever – has changed his mind. Some 40 days after announcing his retirement from professional football Brady will be back for another go with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If it’s a matter of unfinished business it is difficult to see what he left unfinished. He has won seven Super Bowls – more than anyone else has. His stats are otherworldly and Brady is a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Not bad for a guy who wasn’t even selected until the 16th round of the NFL draft. If you’re wondering, the round no longer even exists in the draft!

The odds of being picked in the 16th round and then becoming a starter are slim indeed. Let alone to become a superstar.

The New England Patriots were a middling team when Tom Brady came along. He only got to start because Pats’ quarterback Drew Bledsoe got injured. But New England’s “Brady Bounce” would last for two decades.

Yes, for 20 years the Patriots were perennial favorites to win the Super Bowl.

And when it looked like her was done, the Pats let him go with a “don’t let the door hit you in the butt on your way out.”

Brady signed with an underachieving Tampa Bay squad – and let them to the championship in his first away from Foxboro, Mass.

The Bucs were booted from the playoffs in 2021, and Brady decided he was done.

But last week he reversed his retirement.

Now, the 43-year-old – playing in his 23rd season – will attempt to crank it up one more time.

His announcement vaulted Tampa Bay to the No.3 favorite to win the Super Bowl.