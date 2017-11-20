News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

FCC Move on Robocalls Applauded

FCC Move on Robocalls Applauded
November 20
04:19 2017
Print This Article
New FCC Rules to Protect People from Illegal Robocalls
PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich applauds the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) for adopting new rules to protect consumers from unwanted robocalls. The new rules will allow phone companies to proactively block calls that are likely to be fraudulent because they come from certain types of phone numbers.

 “These new rules will help us stop illegal phone scammers from preying on hardworking Arizona families,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “We need to use every tool available to protect consumers from scam calls and that includes allowing phone companies to block spoof robocalls.”

In July 2017, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich led a bipartisan group of 30 attorneys general in urging the federal government to adopt the new rules that would allow telephone providers to block several types of “spoofed” calls, in which a call appears to be coming from one number, but is actually coming from a different number. Scammers frequently use spoofed calls to hide their identity and to trick consumers into believing that their calls are legitimate.

Previously, regulatory roadblocks prevented telecommunications companies from blocking many illegal robocalls. Providers will now be allowed to block calls coming from invalid numbers, unallocated numbers, and numbers whose owners have requested to be blocked.

The rules prohibit providers from blocking 911 emergency calls.

For a copy of the FCC’s announcement, CLICK HERE.

For a copy of the letter, CLICK HERE.

If you believe you have been the victim of scam calls, please file a consumer complaint by contacting the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6504, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

Tags
Arizona Attorney Generalmark brnovichrobo callsscam phone calls

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.