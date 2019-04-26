FBI Seeks Assistance with Suspected Homicide Investigation

Breaking news coming in from the Lake Powell Chronicle this afternoon regarding a suspected homicide in the Tuba City District that occurred around 8 o’clock Thursday night. Navajo Police reportedly alerted FBI and the Navajo Nation Criminal Investigation Unit to the case, they now are asking the public for assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999. Tips can also be reported at tips.fbi.gov.