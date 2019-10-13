FBI Investigates Death of Navajo Man in New Mexico

By John Christian Hopkins

Reward Offered!

Maybe the Federal Bureau of Investigation can help in this case.

The FBI is now offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person – or persons – responsible for the death of a 35-year-old Zuni man.

Tyrell J. Bellson’s body was found in September near New Mexico Highway 53, close to highway marker 20 on Pueblo of Zuni. He had reportedly been dead for several days.

The FBI and Zuni police are investigating. The cause of death has not been released, FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the FBI at (505)-889-1300.

Tips can also be made at tips.FBI.gov.