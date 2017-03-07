Father of Two Falls to Death at Angels Landing

Tragedy struck a popular hiking trail in Zion National Park late last week as a 45-year-old father of two fell to his death.

In the morning hours of Friday March 3rd, the body of Tate Ryan Volino was discovered in Refrigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail. The body was discovered by hikers who called 911. In the conversation with dispatch, the hikers said that the Volino’s body was cold and had visible signs of trauma.

Park Law Enforcement was dispatched to secure the scene and a search and rescue team set out to recover the body. Park Service closed the West Rim Trail at the Grotto until 12:30 p.m. while the recovery operation took place.

According to the preliminary investigation, it is believed that Volino possibly fell from the Angels Landing Trail as his injuries are consistent with a high elevation fall. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of death.

“We are all very saddened by this accident, and profound loss,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent of Zion National Park. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Volino family, friends and loved ones,”

Tate Ryan Volino lived in Osprey Florida. He was an author, volunteer and family man. Tate leaves a wife, and two sons, ages 13 and 15 years old.