Father Charged in Toquerville Case

Charges have now been filed against the father of the 12-year old boy in Washington County, Utah who was found to be locked in a feces-filled bathroom with no light and weighing only 30-pounds. 40-year old Russell Orin Jaynes was in a St. George courtroom yesterday facing a third degree felony count of child abuse.

It was Mr. Jaynes who took his son to a St. George hospital in early January. His wife, Brandy K Jaynes, has been in custody since the boy was discovered in early January.

Brandy Jaynes was in a courtroom yesterday, too, seeking a reduction in her $20,000 cash-only bond. Her request was denied.

Authorities are still not sure how long the boy was locked in the filthy bathroom with little to eat. He spent several weeks being treated at Dixie Regional Medical Center.

He and his siblings are currently in foster care. The child is reported to be doing well. His siblings were also living in the house, but evidently lived normal lives and continued going to school. The victim hasn’t been in school since 2nd grade, according to reports.

Russell Jaynes, who took his son to the hospital, is evidently culpable to an extent. However authorizes are saying he has shown extreme remorse for what has happened to his child. He is free on bond and was allowed to visit his son when he was being treated in the hospital.