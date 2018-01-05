News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Fate of Medical Marijuana in Arizona Uncertain

January 05
09:44 2018
Arizona medicinal marijuana advocates are scrambling after yesterday’s announcement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions that federal policies that have kept prosecutors from interfering in states that have voted for legal marijuana would be rolled back. The Justice Dept calling it “a return to the rule of law” that allows federal prosecutors the right to take local control of how drug charges are handled. Voters here approved the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act in 2010. The Marijuana Trade Association stated yesterday Sessions’ decision has “created uncertainty in an industry that employs over 3,000 people in Arizona”.

