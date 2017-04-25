Fatality on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park

At approximately 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, Grand Canyon National Park was alerted to a personal locator beacon activation near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River. The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center then received a satellite call from a private boating trip in the same location reporting CPR in progress.

Jimmie Blair, 69, of New Meadows, Idaho, entered the river above Hance Rapid, Colorado River Mile 77. Members of the party pulled him out of the water and began CPR. Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Blair was on day nine of a multi-day private boating trip.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.