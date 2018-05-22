Fatality in Chains Area of Lake Powell

On May 20, 2018, at approximately 12:10 PM, Rangers from the National Park Service and Officers from the Page Police Department responded to the Chains area of Lake Powell after receiving a 911 call regarding a woman who had fallen off a cliff into the lake. The victim was pulled out of the water by a nearby boat and was then transferred to a National Park Service vessel. National Park Service Rangers performed life saving measures as they transported the victim to the Wahweap dock. The Page Fire Department continued life saving measures until the patient could be flown by helicopter to the Page Hospital Emergency room, where she died.

The deceased is Malesta Littleman, a 36-year-old from Lechee, AZ. She was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff, AZ.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation by the Page Police Department and the National Park Service.