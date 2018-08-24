Fatal Vehicle vs Pedestrian Hwy 89 Thursday

Page Police Department reporting to Lake Powell Life News that a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision Thursday night has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Approximately 9:11 p.m. August 23, 2018, the Page Police Department and Page Fire Department responded to a report of a collision on US Highway 89 near mile post 547 in Page. Two individuals were located near the roadway with significant injuries. One of the individuals was identified as 56 year old Harry Talker of Lechee, AZ and the other was a 57 year old male from Kayenta, AZ. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on both individuals. The Kayenta man was flown by air ambulance to Flagstaff Medical Center where he remains in critical condition on life support. Talker died at the scene and was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Witnesses stated that two pedestrians had been crossing the highway near O’Reilly Auto Parts when both individuals were struck by a vehicle travelling in the southbound lane. Witnesses also stated the driver of the vehicle attempted to avoid the collision by braking and swerving. The pedestrians were not in a crosswalk and the area did not have streetlights. The driver of the vehicle, a 48 year old male from Montana, was not believed to be impaired. The investigation is still ongoing. Identities of the driver and injured victim are not being released at this time.

US Highway 89 was closed for approximately 5 hours while officers investigated the collision and processed the scene.

——————————————-

Page Fire and Medical’s Report on the incident:

On Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 2111 hours, Page Fire Department Units Medic 15 (M15) and Engine 10 (E10) responded to Hwy 89 between Maverik and the round-a-bout for a vehicle that had struck two pedestrians. The highway was closed from Lake Powell Boulevard South Access intersection, to the round-about by A-DOT and Page Police Department.

On arrival, units found two pedestrians that had been struck by a mid-sized SUV. Page Fire requested Classic Lifeguard Medivac to be placed on stand-by for the incident. Upon arrival, Classic was dispatched to meet Crews at a landing zone (LZ) set up on the closed roadway. After life-saving interventions were preformed, one patient was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center, in critical condition, for a higher level of care. CPR and life-saving interventions were performed on the second patient; however, attempts were discontinued under the direction of medical control.

The scene was turned over to Page Police Department for investigation. Page Fire Department Units returned to service at 2213 hours.