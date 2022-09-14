Fatal Plane Crash North of Seligman

CCSO Responds to Fatal Aircraft Crash North of Seligman

Seligman, Az; On September 13, 2022, at 11:48 am Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon Substation responded to an area north of Seligman, Az for a report of a missing aircraft. Deputies were notified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a plane that had gone off radar in a remote area north of Seligman, AZ.

Due to the remoteness of the area and weather, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue Helicopter out of Kingman AZ, was requested to assist in the search. At approximately 1:30 pm DPS Air Rescue confirmed the aircraft had crashed in the location. They landed at the scene and confirmed

there were two fatalities as a result of the crash.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the crash. The identification of the deceased has not been determined at this time and the investigation is ongoing by detectives with the Sheriff’s Office, the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the NTSB.

No further information is available at this time.

If the public has any further information on this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523.