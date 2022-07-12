News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Page over 4th of July Weekend

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Page over 4th of July Weekend
July 12
10:05 2022
Print This Article

PAGE – On July 2, 2022, at 11:34pm, officers from the Page Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on N. Navajo Dr. near 10th Ave.

Officers were on scene within minutes and located a motorcycle and one victim laying in the roadway.

Officers immediately began life saving measures until Page Fire Department personnel arrived.

The victim was declared deceased shortly thereafter.

The victim was identified as a 17 year old male from Page and was transported to Flagstaff by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office for an examination.

The details surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

###

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Page over 4th of July Weekend - overview

Summary: Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Page over 4th of July Weekend

Tags
motorcycle accidentpolice reportpress release

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.