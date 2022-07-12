Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Page over 4th of July Weekend

PAGE – On July 2, 2022, at 11:34pm, officers from the Page Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on N. Navajo Dr. near 10th Ave.

Officers were on scene within minutes and located a motorcycle and one victim laying in the roadway.

Officers immediately began life saving measures until Page Fire Department personnel arrived.

The victim was declared deceased shortly thereafter.

The victim was identified as a 17 year old male from Page and was transported to Flagstaff by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office for an examination.

The details surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

