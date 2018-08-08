News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Fatal Motorcycle Crash East of Kenab

August 08
14:38 2018
Photo: Salt Lake Tribune

Two women riding motorcycles to the annual Sturgis, South Dakota rally were killed east of Kanab last week.  Eight motorcyclists were traveling together on Highway 89 when a pick-up truck collided with three of them. A member of the group realized he had left a bag at a Kanab fast-food outlet and stopped prior to turning around.  Three others also stopped, a few of them in the highway’s travel lane.  One rider was air-flighted to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

