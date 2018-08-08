Fatal Motorcycle Crash East of Kenab

Two women riding motorcycles to the annual Sturgis, South Dakota rally were killed east of Kanab last week. Eight motorcyclists were traveling together on Highway 89 when a pick-up truck collided with three of them. A member of the group realized he had left a bag at a Kanab fast-food outlet and stopped prior to turning around. Three others also stopped, a few of them in the highway’s travel lane. One rider was air-flighted to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.