News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Fatal Crash on Highway 89 in Kane County

Fatal Crash on Highway 89 in Kane County
April 11
10:18 2021
Print This Article

Fatal Crash on Highway 89 in Kane County

Official report from the Utah Department of  Public Safety:

Photo: UDPS

On 04/08/2021 at approximately 1915 hours, a fatal crash occurred on US-89 near mile post 25. A Ford F350 and a Honda passenger car were traveling opposite directions.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the Honda was traveling southbound and lost control in a bend in the roadway. The Honda crossed the center line and impacted the northbound Ford F350. The Honda was impacted in a T Bone fashion by the front of the Ford F350.

The sole occupant of the Honda sustained fatal injuries. The two occupants of the F350 were transported to the Kane County Hospital by ambulance and were shortly after released with minor injuries.

Alcohol impairment is suspected with the deceased driver of the Honda.

The deceased driver is Arizona resident, Joshua Ashley, age 30.

Fatal Crash on Highway 89 in Kane County - overview

Summary: Fatal Crash on Highway 89 in Kane County

Tags
fatal crashkane countyutah department of public safety

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.