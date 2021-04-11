Fatal Crash on Highway 89 in Kane County

Official report from the Utah Department of Public Safety:

On 04/08/2021 at approximately 1915 hours, a fatal crash occurred on US-89 near mile post 25. A Ford F350 and a Honda passenger car were traveling opposite directions.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the Honda was traveling southbound and lost control in a bend in the roadway. The Honda crossed the center line and impacted the northbound Ford F350. The Honda was impacted in a T Bone fashion by the front of the Ford F350.

The sole occupant of the Honda sustained fatal injuries. The two occupants of the F350 were transported to the Kane County Hospital by ambulance and were shortly after released with minor injuries.

Alcohol impairment is suspected with the deceased driver of the Honda.

The deceased driver is Arizona resident, Joshua Ashley, age 30.