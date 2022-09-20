Fatal Crash Monday Night Near Big Water
September 20
14:40 2022
A Utah Department of Public Safety Report:
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, a 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup was traveling westbound on SR-89 near milepost 17. The vehicle was occupied by two individuals.
The vehicle drifted off the roadway to the right and overturned.
The 38-year-old male driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. The 48-year-old male passenger sustained multiple injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital in stable condition.
Both occupants were unrestrained, and impairment is being investigated.
Lane restrictions lasted about 2 hours while crews investigated the incident and cleared the crash.
Photos courtesy of UDPS