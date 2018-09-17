Fatal ATV Crash Likely Cause of Fire

On Saturday a fatal ATV crash along a forest service road in the Blue Ridge area caused a wild fire that created dangerous conditions closing FS 300 in both directions from MP 8 to MP11 making it impossible for rescuers to get to the crash to identify the victims.

Coconino County deputies believe the fire began when the ATV went off the road and over the edge of the rim falling down the cliff face possibly 400 feet down; fire suppression and recovery efforts for the side-by-side recreation vehicle fatal accident continues today in the area below the rim of FS 300 MP 10.