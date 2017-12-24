Fatal Accident Closes SR 64 to Grand Canyon

Three people were killed Friday in a vehicle crash on the road to the Grand Canyon, closing State Route 64 in both directions, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The fatal head on crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. on NB SR 64 about 5 miles south of U.S. 180 between Williams and the Grand Canyon.

A Hyundai passenger vehicle and a minivan were involved in the crash. The three people who died were in the van according to The Department of Public Safety. Eight additional people were injured. SR 64 experienced a prolonged closure between I-40/Williams and US 180/Valle as law enforcement investigated the collision.

If your plans include a trip to the Grand Canyon, please visit @ArizonaDOT on Twitter or their website check road conditions for current options to and from the Grand Canyon, during the investigation the best route has been US 180 between Flagstaff and SR 64/Valle and SR 64 between the park’s east entrance and US 89.