Faster Internet For Poor and Rural Arizona Schools

Page students may be getting a faster internet in the near future. Some of the most rural schools here in Arizona soon to see a huge boost in their internet speeds thanks to new government funding. In his 2017 State of the State address Governor Doug Ducey proposed the funding to improve internet infrastructure. Arizona and 17 other states qualify for the federal funding.

Governor Ducey in his address said, “too many students, specifically in our rural areas, and in our tribal nations are missing out. It’s 2017, but outside of our urban areas, broadband is still spotty”

The government has agreed to contribute about $100 million to the program that combined with the state’s investment of 11 million will according to Ducey “break the firewall and get these kids connected.”

Schools from all 15 Arizona counties have already applied for the federal funding.