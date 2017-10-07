Farmington Racoons Are A Threat To Dogs

The Farmington Police Department is unmasking the newest pest in the area.

They are raccoons, according to police spokeswoman Georgette Allen.

Police have been getting calls about raccoons acting strangely, Allen said. They may be curled up in a ball and not move when approached.

“Their fear of people is gone,” she said.

People should not try to pet raccoons or to feed them, police said.

If the raccoons have distemper they could move slowly, stumble or wander aimlessly.

“As cute as they are, they are still wild animals,” Allen warned.

Canine distemper can spread from raccoons to dogs and it could be fatal.

The distemper virus can be spread through saliva, mucus, blood or urine.

Dogs can survive distemper, but the treatment is rough and the disease can have a lifetime effect, said Stacie Voss, director of the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter.

The virus affects the gastronomical, respiratory and nervous systems in dogs, Voss said.

The virus tends to increase in the fall. “It’s hard to test for it,” Voss said.

The virus also has a long incubation period.