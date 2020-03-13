News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Farewell, Mike Reilley!

March 12
17:14 2020
In some sad news, Mike Reilley is leaving Lake Powell Communications…again. How many times now, Mike? We’ve lost count!

As it turns out, Mike actually lives in Florida and even has a family…whom he misses very much! We also will miss Mike very much and wish him the best!

Somebody else wishing Mike the very best? The students and the Athletic Department of Page High School. Coach Bubba Billy stopped by Lake Powell Communications and presented Mike with a going away memento from the team – a football helmet signed by all of the players!

And the good news? Through the wonder of technology, Mike will still be able to finish out the season with the Page Sports Jam! So keep tuning in for Mike’s Page High School sports updates for a little while longer.

Remember to tell Mike goodbye if you happen to see him around town in the next 24 hours or so, because then he is outta here…well, until next time!   

