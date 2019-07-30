Farewell Frank Talbott, We Will Miss You.

July 30th, 2019 — With a heavy heart but fond memories, we bid farewell to a beloved member of our Page community. Frank Talbott passed away last night at his home with family at his side. A long-time resident and passionate advocate for both the people of Page and our public lands, Frank’s legacy continues on in his good deeds and through the many lives he touched. Frank served on the Conservancy board for many years and will be greatly missed. We will also miss his contributions to the visitor’s guide. Our thoughts and support turn towards his family at this time.