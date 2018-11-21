Family Mountain Fun

A holiday tradition for some local families, many will be hitting the road, heading to Brian Head or Snowbowl resorts for fun in the snow at some point during this four day weekend.

Snowbowl, AZ currently offering up 7 open trails with 3 open lifts with about 20 inches of man-made machine groomed powder.

Check out the Snowbowl Sunset Chairlift Webcam from 9,300 feet!

Brian Head, UT currently offering up 6 open trails, 4 open lifts with about 18 inches of man-made snow with variable conditions; expecting some real snow on Thanksgiving with one to three inches expected.

Check out the Brian Head Chair 7 Webcam!

Check out the Brian Head Giant Steps Cam!