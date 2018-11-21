News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Family Mountain Fun

Family Mountain Fun
November 21
09:00 2018
Print This Article

A holiday tradition for some local families, many will be hitting the road, heading to Brian Head or Snowbowl resorts for fun in the snow at some point during this four day weekend.

Snowbowl, AZ currently offering up 7 open trails with 3 open lifts with about 20 inches of man-made machine groomed powder.

Check out the Snowbowl Sunset Chairlift Webcam from 9,300 feet!

Brian Head, UT currently offering up 6 open trails, 4 open lifts with about 18 inches of man-made snow with variable conditions; expecting some real snow on Thanksgiving with one to three inches expected.

Check out the Brian Head Chair 7 Webcam!

Check out the Brian Head Giant Steps Cam!

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.