Family Escapes Major Injuries In Cabin Explosion

A rental cabin in Duck Creek Village exploded Saturday night, but the family of three occupying it and the property’s manager escaped serious injury. Duck Creek Village is on Cedar Mountain in Kane County.

All four walls of the structure were blown out, and a falling beam hit the mother of a one-year-old and trapped the infant. The roof collapsed. The property manager lifted the beam and dragged the mother and baby out of the cabin. They suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

After spending the day away from the cabin, the family noticed upon their return that the propane water heater’s pilot light was out. The explosion happened after the manager relit it and adjusted the temperature.

Cedar Mountain Fire Chief Casey Tuttle says the malfunction was due to the extreme cold. Firefighters battled the blaze in waist-high snow and a temperature of 13 below zero.

Three nearby unoccupied cabins were also damaged.