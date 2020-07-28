Family Dollar in St. Michaels To Stay Dry

No Liquor in St. Michaels,

The Family Dollar store in St. Michael’s, Ariz., will not be selling alcohol.

In fact, the store recently withdrew its liquor license application, according to the Apache County supervisor’s clerk.

St. Michaels is located next to Window Rock, the capitol of the Navajo Nation. The tribe bans alcohol on the reservation, however some areas are so-called “checkerboards,” where the tribe may own most of the properties while a few are privately owned by non-tribal members.

The county supervisors had been scheduled to hold a public hearing on Family Dollar’s liquor license application on July 28.

“The Navajo people appreciate the business owner’s willingness to withdraw their application to sell liquor,” said Jennifer Denetdale, chair of Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission. “Navajo communities prevailed, but how many times do we have to tell them No? They should get better acquainted with the people who make their business and know that it is not acceptable to sell liquor in close premises to the neighborhoods and near the capital of the Navajo Nation.”

The NNHRC, along with the Navajo Nation Council, opposed the Family Dollar’s application to get a liquor license.

“It is important for Navajo citizens to know that when businesses seek liquor licenses, only people that live or own businesses within 1-mile radius of the store have a say in the process,” Denetdale added.

Once a liquor license is approved, it is difficult to change that status, unless the store violates liquor laws,” NNHRC Executive Director Leonard Gorman said.

For more information, contact the Commission at 505-422-3189 or at 928-871-7436