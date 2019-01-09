Fallen Salt River Officer Honored Today

Wednesday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In addition to the day meant to honor all police officers, you may see flags flying at half staff today to pay tribute to one fallen officer in particular. Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags lowered at all state buildings until sunset Wednesday in honor of the Salt River Tribal Police Officer Clayton Townsend who was struck and killed by an alleged distracted driver on Loop 101 while conducting a traffic stop Tuesday night. Investigators believe the driver may have possibly been texting behind the wheel.

Flags will also be lowered on the day of Officer Townsend’s interment which has not been scheduled yet.