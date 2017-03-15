News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Fallen Navajo Officer’s Funeral Thursday

March 15
14:32 2017
Houston Largo

The funeral for fallen Navajo Nation Police Officer Houston James Largo will be held tomorrow morning. The burial for the officer will held at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup, New Mexico.

Only 27 at the time of his death, decorated Officer Largo leaves behind his mom, two sisters and a brother, along with many friends and fellow officers.

On a domestic violence call late Saturday, Largo apparently came upon a pickup truck and two people in a rural area in New Mexico, not far from the Navajo Capital of Window Rock, Arizona. We may find out from the suspect or the one witness, a woman, as to what led to the shooting.

Officer Largo was shot once in his protective vest, but also in the forehead. The female witness apparently called for help by way of the police radio. When officers arrived they found the policeman in the road, bleeding, about fifty yards from the pickup.

The woman, who was found to be handcuffed to the truck’s steering wheel, told officer where the suspect, identified as Kirby Cleveland, lived. He was found near his home and taken into custody, apparently without incident.

The Chief of the Navajo Police department is Phillip Francisco. He tells us that an account has been established through Wells Fargo Bank in the memory of Officer Largo. If anyone wants to make a contribution, the account is under the name Houston J. Largo. The account number is: 7034959507

