Slain Officer Leaves Behind Expecting Fiancee, 3 Children
April 30
12:22 2018
Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at half staff today to honor fallen Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova. Governor Ducey tweeted “the tragedy reminds us of the sacrifices police officers make daily to keep communities safe”.

Cordova was shot on Friday in the line of duty after responding to an armed car hijacking and has since died from his injuries. He leaves behind a pregnant fiancee and three children. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for those wishing to help his grieving family.

Residents lined the overpasses along I-19 to pay respects for the police escort that carried the remains of slain Officer Jesus Cordova to the Pima Co medical examiner.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

