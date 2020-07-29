Fall Sports Cancelled at Page High School

There will be no fall sports at Page High School for the 2020/2021 school year. That was the decision made by the PUSD Board on Tuesday night. The school’s Athletic Director, Ernie Rivers, told Lake Powell Communications that he thought the decision was pretty much inevitable.

“Based on what we’ve seen around the state and around us, with some larger schools with big football programs cancelling, what remains to be seen is what the AIA’s (Arizona Interscholastic Association) action will be,” said Rivers.

But could there be a modified fall sports season later?

“There are some models in other states currently that look at ten-week seasons starting December first,” he said. “Some of them start (their school year)a little bit later. But a lot of the schools go later than we do, getting out about the first of June.”

Rivers thinks there could be a modified Fall sports season, but it depends on AIA decisions. He told us that David Hines, Executive Director of the AIA, doesn’t want to lose another season after this one.

“I don’t believe he’s willing to sacrifice a spring sports season in order to have a fall or a Winter sports season.”

Rivers added that we just don’t know; if the virus suddenly cleared up in three weeks, who knows? But fall sports, as we know it, will not happen

“But given the trends of the virus, it looks like it’ll be here for a while.”

Mr. Rivers’ final thought Tuesday night hit the nail on the head.

“We’re not too much concerned about what the rest of the state’s doing. We are concerned with our Page students and our staff; doing everything we can to keep them safe.”