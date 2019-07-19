Failing Grade For Strength of AZ Gun Laws

A national scorecard for how states are following gun laws just came out and Arizona received the worst possible grade for the second year in a row. The Giffords Law Center gave our state an F for 2018 claiming Arizona did not pass significant gun safety laws during the year.

22 states received a failing grade from the group. Arizona was also judged on the unlimited number of firearms a gun buyer is allowed to purchase at one time, and that there is no waiting period imposed in order to purchase a firearm.

Arizona ranked number 46 out of the fifty states in gun law strength and came in at 18, with states ranked by the number of gun deaths in 2018. Arizona averages 15 per hundred thousand people- the national average is 12. California one of only seven states to receive an A grade.