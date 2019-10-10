Facial Recognition Technology Drawing Criticism in Utah

USE OF FACIAL RECOGNITION DRAWS CRITICISM

The Utah Highway Patrol’s use of facial recognition technology is drawing criticism.

Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Jess Anderson told state lawmakers recently that facial recognition is only used for criminal investigations and that no information is provided to federal authorities with respect to immigration status questions.

But when Representative Suzanne Harrison asked Anderson if children’s faces are being searched as part of the database, Anderson replied, “Correct.”

However, Anderson insisted that driver licenses are only scanned to identify persons wanted for questioning and investigation in criminal matters.

Georgetown University Law Center has issued a statement on the controversy, claiming, “The technology is so dangerous. DPS is using no legal standard. They can search anybody.”