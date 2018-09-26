Ezra Larson Leads The Sand Devils Golf At C.C.C

Sand Devils Golf hit the long fairways yesterday at Coconino Country Club in Flagstaff. The Sand Devils as a team didn’t fare so well shooting 59 over par and finishing last among Flagstaff, Mingus Union and Coconino high schools. Sand Devils Ezra Larson finished six under for the day among twenty five individual golfers to bring home fourth place. Ezra has finished the highest in every golf event for the Sand Devils this year. Kylie Wood finished thirteenth place at thirteen over par. Sand Devils are home next Tuesday at LPNGC get out and supports the Sand Devils golf.

Sand Devils Individual Score Card

4th Ezra Larson +4

13th Kylie Wood +13

18th Isaiah Adams +17

20th Cheyenne Klemme +18

22nd Taylor Keisling +23

24th Joseph Standfield +25