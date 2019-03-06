News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Extending North Rim Season

March 06
10:49 2019
An economic study conducted by Northern Arizona University found dramatic numbers associated with extending the visitation season at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
If the season were extended by four weeks, the region would see an additional $14.3 million in economic impacts.  Increased visitation by more than 37,000 people would result in an extra $10 million in direct expenditures, which would support an additional 183 jobs.
The increased season would run from May 1 through October, which would add two weeks to either end of the visitation period.
Coconino County requested the study, and Supervisor Lena Fowler promises to use it to lobby the National Park Service to implement the extension.

